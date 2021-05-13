Vertex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.3 million.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $98.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Vertex said it expects revenue in the range of $99 million to $100 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $414 million.

Vertex shares have decreased 53% since the beginning of the year.