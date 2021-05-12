2 charged after gas station line fight amid panic-buying

Two people are charged with assault after a fight in a line at a North Carolina gas station as a fuel pipeline shutdown sparks panic-buying, authorities said.

Knightdale police officers were called to a Marathon gas station in the town on Tuesday afternoon for a report of a crash and a disturbance related to two people fighting over spots in the line, according to a statement from the town.

The man and woman argued over spots in the line and each spat in the other’s face before the fight turned physical and a cellphone was damaged, police said.

Video posted on Instagram shows two cars bumped up against each other at a gas station. The video shows a woman apparently spit at a man in a car and he gets out to apparently spit on her. The woman in the video hits the man and they struggle for a few seconds before separating.

The woman was charged with simple assault and the man was charged with assault on a female and damage to personal property, police said. Both were cited and released with a pending court date.