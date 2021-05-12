Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 7.50 cents at $7.5750 a bushel; May corn was off 3.25 cents at $7.6475 a bushel; July oats fell 3.25 cents at $4.06 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 37 cents at $16.75 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .53 cent at $1.1860 a pound; May feeder cattle was off 28 cent at $1.3527 a pound; April lean hogs was up .27 cent at 1.1187 a pound.

