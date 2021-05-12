Business

Kingsway Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ITASCA, Ill.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $640,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The merchant bank posted revenue of $22 million in the period.

Kingsway Financial shares have increased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

