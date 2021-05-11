Asensus Surgical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The maker of surgical robots and medical instruments posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.88. A year ago, they were trading at 44 cents.