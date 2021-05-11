BigCommerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $46.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, BigCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $46.4 million to $46.9 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $196.7 million to $198.2 million.

BigCommerce shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year.