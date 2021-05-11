Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 36 cents to $65.28 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 23 cents to $68.55 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $2.14 a gallon. June heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.04 a gallon. June natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $1.50 to $1,836.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 18 cents to $27.67 an ounce and July copper rose 4 cents to $4.76 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.65 Japanese yen from 108.83 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2152 from $1.2145.