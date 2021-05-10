The Trade Desk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $22.6 million.

The Ventura, California-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $219.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $259 million to $262 million.

The Trade Desk shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.