Interstate reopens after crash, hazardous materials concerns

An interstate highway has reopened near after a crash and hazardous materials spill led to evacuations of nearby homes near the Georgia-South Carolina line, authorities said.

Instate 85 reopened around 8 a.m. Monday, WYFF-TV reported. The northbound lanes had been closed for more than 10 hours.

A commercial vehicle overturned and leaked the chemical methyl acrylate, authorities said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office warned people not to come to the area as officials evacuated homes in a half-mile radius.

The chemical is used to manufacture a variety of products, including textile and paper coatings, and plastic films.