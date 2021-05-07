Spire: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Spire Inc. (SR) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $183.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $3.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.71 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.05 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

Spire expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.50 per share.

Spire shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 10% in the last 12 months.