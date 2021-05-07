Business

Avanos Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ALPHARETTA, Ga.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $180.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.6 million.

Avanos Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.25 per share.

Avanos Medical shares have fallen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 41% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Ruth’s Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 07, 2021 6:10 AM

Business

Granite Construction: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 07, 2021 6:04 AM

Business

Ventas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 07, 2021 6:04 AM

Business

Fluor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 07, 2021 5:59 AM

Business

Drive Shack: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 07, 2021 5:57 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service