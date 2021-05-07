Avanos Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $180.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.6 million.

Avanos Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.25 per share.

Avanos Medical shares have fallen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 41% in the last 12 months.