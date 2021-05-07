Perdoceo Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $30.8 million.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 44 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $183.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Perdoceo Education expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 40 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.58 to $1.64 per share.

Perdoceo Education shares have fallen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 6% in the last 12 months.