Forum Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.7 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $5.28 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $3.95 per share.

The provider of manufactured technologies and applied products in the energy sector posted revenue of $114.5 million in the period.

Forum Energy shares have climbed 59% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.