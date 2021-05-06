Business

Ardelyx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FREMONT, Calif.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.2 million in its first quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $6.6 million in the period.

Ardelyx shares have increased roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 5% in the last 12 months.

