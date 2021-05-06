Xoma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Xoma Corp. (XOMA) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its first quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $375,000 in the period.

Xoma shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 44% in the last 12 months.