Business

PPL: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ALLENTOWN, Pa.

PPL Corp. (PPL) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.84 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The energy and utility holding company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period.

PPL shares have climbed nearly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 11%.

