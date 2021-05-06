Business

Seacor Marine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 67 cents per share.

The operator of a fleet of marine support vessels posted revenue of $36.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.08. A year ago, they were trading at $2.61.

  Comments  

Business

CommScope: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 5:52 AM

Business

SeaWorld: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 5:48 AM

Business

CenterPoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 5:47 AM

Business

Denbury: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 5:45 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service