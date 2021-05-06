Business

SeaWorld: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Thursday reported a loss of $44.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 83 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $171.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.6 million.

SeaWorld shares have increased 68% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Denbury: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 5:45 AM

Business

U.S. Concrete: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 5:44 AM

Business

Select Interior Concepts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 5:38 AM

Business

PQ Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 5:36 AM

Business

BrightView: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 5:34 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service