Denbury: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Denbury Inc. (DEN) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $69.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $251.2 million in the period.

Denbury shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed fold in the last 12 months.