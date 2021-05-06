Business

U.S. Concrete: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

EULESS, Texas

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Euless, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The concrete and aggregates producer posted revenue of $285.7 million in the period.

U.S. Concrete shares have increased 67% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

