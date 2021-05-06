Primerica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $97.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.46. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $637.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $636.7 million.

Primerica shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 62% in the last 12 months.