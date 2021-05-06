Adtran: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Adtran Inc. (ADTN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $896,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The networking equipment maker posted revenue of $127.5 million in the period.

Adtran shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 71% in the last 12 months.