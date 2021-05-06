Casino, lottery bill heads to key House vote

Lottery and casino legislation is headed to a key vote in the Alabama Legislature.

The Alabama House of Representatives is scheduled to debate the gambling proposal Thursday. The bill would establish a state lottery and casino sites, mostly at existing dog tracks or sites owned by the Poarch Creek Indians.

Casinos would be located at VictoryLand in Macon County, Greentrack in Greene County, Mobile County Race Course in Mobile County and the Crossing at Big Creek in Houston County. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians would also have casinos at its three locations plus the final bid for a new north Alabama site in either Jackson or DeKalb counties.

Supporters argue it is time to allow state voters to decide the issue of gambling. Critics of the bill say it picks “winners and losers” by naming casino locations and is being voted on at a time when the public has limited access to the Alabama Statehouse.

The debate is expected to be lengthy. Representatives convene at 8 a.m.