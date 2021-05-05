Business

TriplePoint Venture Growth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MENLO PARK, Calif.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $11.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 29 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $20 million in the period.

TriplePoint Venture Growth shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.11, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

