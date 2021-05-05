Donnelley Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $35.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.15 per share.

The financial communications and data services provider posted revenue of $245.3 million in the period.

Donnelley Financial shares have increased 81% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.