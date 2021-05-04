Franklin Resources: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $381.8 million.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period.

Franklin Resources shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 12%. The stock has climbed 68% in the last 12 months.