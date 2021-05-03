2 South Carolina college students killed in bridge crash

Two of three people killed when a pickup truck and a sedan crashed on a bridge over a body of water were students at South Carolina colleges, according to school officials.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office identified the victims Saturday as Tyler Cameron Carroll, 23, of Ridgeland; Jonathan Green, 27, of Hardeeville and Jordan Amari Johnson, 21, of Ridgeland.

Green, who was driving the sedan, was studying information science at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, university spokeswoman Carol Weir told The Island Packet. Johnson was in the sedan’s back seat. She was a student at Converse College in Spartanburg, according to Converse spokeswoman Holly Duncan.

Authorities said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday when the pickup and sedan collided on the westbound Hilton Head bridges. The crash sent the truck into the water, authorities said.

Green worked at the USCB campus, Weir said, adding that his sister, also an employee at the university, was in the sedan too and suffered serious injuries.

“We are heartbroken,” USCB Chancellor Al M. Panu said in an email to The Island Packet.

Converse College President Krista Newkirk called Johnson’s death “devastating news,” in a Facebook post.

The cause of the crash has not been released. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.