Jackson lifts boil-water order after treatment plant fire

A boil-water notice has been lifted for Mississippi's capital city after an electrical fire at a water treatment plant caused pressure to drop.

City officials announced Monday that they're lifting the boil advisory for all city connections that are served with water from the Ross Barnett Reservoir. A few Jackson water customers served by wells were never ordered to boil their water.

An electrical fire in a control panel led the city to shut down one of its treatment plants for hours Friday morning, decreasing pressure in the system. That decreased pressure led to the boil order. Some restaurants closed.

A winter storm that coated large parts of the South in snow and ice in February caused machinery at one of Jackson's water treatment plants to freeze. That left parts of the city without water for weeks, and the entire city remained under a boil water notice for a month because of low pressure.