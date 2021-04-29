Dril-Quip: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.4 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The maker of offshore drilling and production equipment posted revenue of $81.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88 million.

Dril-Quip shares have climbed 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 8% in the last 12 months.