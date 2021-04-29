KBR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KBR Inc. (KBR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $47 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.8 billion to $6.2 billion.

KBR shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 89% in the last 12 months.