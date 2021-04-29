American coach Marsch to take over at German team Leipzig

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, Salzburg soccer coach Jesse Marsch stands on the sidelines during a Champions League group E soccer match against Genk at the KRC Genk Arena in Genk, Belgium. American coach Jesse Marsch is taking over German soccer team Leipzig next season. The Bundesliga club said Thursday that Marsch will switch from sister club Red Bull Salzburg on a two-year contract until June 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, FILE) AP

American coach Jesse Marsch will take over at German soccer team Leipzig next season.

The Bundesliga club said Thursday that Marsch will switch from sister club Red Bull Salzburg on a two-year contract until June 2023.

Marsch will take over from Julian Nagelsmann, who agreed Tuesday to replace from Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich. Flick is expected to coach the German national team after Joachim Löw steps down following this year's European Championship.

Marsch, a former player who made two appearances for the United States national team, was the first American to coach a team in the Champions League. He helped Salzburg win the Austrian league and cup double last season and could repeat the feat this year.

Marsch formerly worked as an assistant coach at Leipzig, helping it reach the German Cup final and finish third in the Bundesliga in 2019. The 47-year-old American previously coached MLS team New York Red Bulls from 2015-18. He was coach of the year in 2015.

Leipzig is in second place in the Bundesliga and virtually assured of playing in the Champions League next season.