Humana: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $828 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $6.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $7.67 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.21 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $20.67 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.73 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.25 to $21.75 per share.

Humana shares have climbed slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has climbed 20% in the last 12 months.