Gallo closer to tasting room deal to bring $400M plant to SC

A bill that would allow exceptions to South Carolina liquor laws in exchange for the biggest winemaker in the United States to spend $400 million on a new bottling and distribution center in the state is heading to the House floor.

The House Judiciary Committee approved a proposal Tuesday that would allow California based E& J Gallo Winery to open tasting rooms where people can sample their wines.

The winemaker wants to open a site in Chester County to be the center of its East Coast operations and asked for the tasting rooms as part of the deal. They have promised to hire up to 500 people in the first phase of a plan that could eventually employ more than 1,000 workers.

The proposal would allow Gallo to open three tasting rooms across the state, require the rooms to close by 5:30 p.m. and limit the number of bottles of wine the rooms could sell to six per person.

The Senate has already passed the bill. Gov. Henry McMaster has said he supports it and is urging lawmakers to act quickly before the company might change its mind.