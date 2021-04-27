Pennsylvania Senate OKs bill to halt plans to toll bridges

Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate are trying to make Gov. Tom Wolf's administration start over on its plans to toll up to nine major bridges, approving a bill Tuesday to require the state Department of Transportation to undergo a new process that includes approval from the Legislature.

The bill passed the Republican-controlled chamber, 28-19, with the backing of every Republican and one Democrat.

Republicans contend that the process leading to PennDOT's announcement in February has lacked transparency and was never envisioned by lawmakers when they created the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board in 2012.

Democrats, however, say Republicans are stepping back once again from their obligations to fund the state's growing transportation needs, and say PennDOT's Major Bridge initiative is squarely within the scope of the 2012 law.

Wolf's administration opposes the bill. The fight comes amid a deepening stalemate over financing highways and public transit.

Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian has told lawmakers that the aging bridges are in need of major reconstruction and the department needs billions more to meet its public safety obligations.

Tolls would be between $1 and $2, probably both ways, to help pay for about $2.2 billion in construction work and last from the start of construction in 2023 for three or four years until construction is finished, PennDOT officials have said.