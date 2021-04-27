Business

Gov. Kemp: Food processing plant coming to south Georgia

The Associated Press

VALDOSTA, Ga.

A Mexican firm plans to open a food processing plant in south Georgia, bringing about 74 jobs to the Valdosta area, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.

A subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo will invest more than $25 million in the project, Kemp said. The facility will produce bread-based buns for customers across the southeastern United States, he said.

The company has more than 37 bakeries in nearly two-dozen countries and produces several types of hamburger, hot dog, and sandwich buns for quick-service restaurants.

