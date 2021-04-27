First Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.5 million.

The bank, based in Renton, Washington, said it had earnings of 26 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $14.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.5 million, which missed Street forecasts.

First Financial shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 58% in the last 12 months.