Kimberly-Clark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $584 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.80 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $4.74 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.94 billion.

Kimberly-Clark expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.55 per share.

Kimberly-Clark shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 10%. The stock has fallen nearly 2% in the last 12 months.