Legislature approves bill upping recycled content in plastic

Plastic containers for beverages, household cleaning products and personal care products sold in Washington state will be required to contain up to 50% post-consumer-use recycled content by 2031, under a measure passed by the Washington Legislature this week.

The bill, which would also increase the content of recycled material in plastic garbage bags, received final approval from the Senate on Monday and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

The Seattle Times reported that the measure includes a detailed definition of producers who are responsible for meeting the standards, and also seeks to cut down on the use of plastic straws, utensils, condiment packages and cold-cup lids by prohibiting food services to provide them as automatic add-ons to carry-out orders. Instead, they only can offer them on request, or put them out on a counter for self-serve.

Starting in June 2024 the measure will ban the use of polystyrene foam, also known as Styrofoam, in food service containers in the state, as well as in packaging peanuts and coolers in the state.