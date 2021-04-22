Genuine Parts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $217.7 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The auto and industrial parts distributor posted revenue of $4.46 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.28 billion.

Genuine Parts expects full-year earnings to be $5.85 to $6.05 per share.

Genuine Parts shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has increased 71% in the last 12 months.