Armstrong Flooring: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $27.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.23 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 38 cents per share.

The flooring maker and seller posted revenue of $148.9 million in the period.

Armstrong Flooring shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.