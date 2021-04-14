Darlington Raceway’s spring race will be called Goodyear 400

Darlington Raceway has partnered with tire manufacturer Goodyear to sponsor its spring NASCAR Cup Series event next month.

Track officials announced Wednesday that the race on May 9 will be called the Goodyear 400. It's the first time Darlington has hosted a Mother's Day weekend race since 2013. The raceway's Southern 500 moved back to September in 2015.

A season ago, NASCAR held three Cup Series races at Darlington — the first two in May as the sport returned from its stoppage due to COVID-19 and the last in September to start the playoffs.

The Mother's Day race will also be NASCAR's popular throwback celebration, when cars feature historic paint schemes and several drivers and pit crews dress in vintage clothing.

As part of the weekend, Goodyear plans to use lettering and logos on its tires it provided NASCAR in the 1960s and 1970s.

Raceway President Kerry Tharp said Goodyear has been part of several major moments at Darlington through the decades.

“We look forward to writing a new chapter with Goodyear” going forward, Tharp said in a statement.