SpaceX rocket successfully sends Starlink satellites sky high

Another batch of 60 Starlink satellites were launched into the atmosphere Wednesday afternoon.

The 24th batch of satellites blasted off at 12:34 p.m. from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX’s 10th mission of the year used its Falcon 9 first stage rocket booster, which was previously used in past missions such as transporting NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station.

Following the launch, SpaceX also successfully landed the Falcon 9′s rocket on its droneship, Of Course I Still Love You, docked in the Atlantic Ocean. The touchdown marks the 79th successful recovery of an orbital 9 rocket and the sixth successful recovery of this particular rocket, designated B1058.

SpaceX now has more than 1,300 Starlink satellites in orbit, which aim to bring low latency, broadband internet system across the globe. Starlink broadband internet opened a public beta test in October in North America, and has since expanded into southern Canada and parts of the United Kingdom. The goal is to distribute 1,440 satellites in the upper atmosphere before the end of the year.