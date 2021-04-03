Former resort being redeveloped in $140 million project

A former resort in north Mississippi is being redeveloped into a $140 million complex to include a 20-acre water park, golf course, youth sports center, hotels and other amenities.

Phase one of the redesign of Harrah’s Tunica Resort in Robinsonville is expected to be completed late summer 2022, according to developer Tunica Hospitality & Entertainment.

First to be finished are portions of the water park, including a lazy river, two swim-up bars, multiple slides and water volleyball and basketball areas.

When it opens, the resort will employ over 650 people.

In addition to the water park, the complex will house a Youth Sports Complex, two hotels, a convention center, a spa and salon, a 100-acre private lake, a family fun center with a video arcade, a sporting clay and hunting center, an RV Park, a boardwalk with dining, retail, and entertainment venues and an 18-hole golf course.