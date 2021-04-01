Secretary of state warns of deceptive business mailings

The Rhode Island secretary of state is warning new small businesses about what she calls deceptive mailings from a company offering to help them obtain documents from the state at marked up prices.

The mailing from a company calling itself Rhode Island Certificate Services has a Providence return address, but is actually based in Florida, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said in a statement.

The mailings resemble a bill seeking payment for a Certificate of Good Standing, which can only be issued by Gorbea’s office. A Certificate of Good Standing is not required to conduct business in Rhode Island, but may be required for certain transactions, including applying for a loan or renewing a business license.

The company asks for $84.50 to obtain a Certificate of Good Standing, which can be obtained directly from Gorbea's office for a little as $5 for a nonprofit.

“I will not stand by while our entrepreneurs are gouged like this," Gorbea said. “The past year has been hard enough, so I want all Rhode Island business owners to be aware of this scheme.”

She has referred the mailing to the state attorney general's office.

An email seeking comment was left with the company.