Clarification: Estate Services-Lawsuit story
In a story published March 31, 2021, The Associated Press reported that a King County judge ordered a company that provides estate planning services to pay more than $14 million because it used “scare tactics” to pressure people to buy its products. The company was Texas-based CLA Estate Services, Inc. and CLA USA. In the ruling the judge referred to the company as “CLA,” and the story also referenced “CLA.” CLA is also the commonly-used name for CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, a Minnesota-based accounting and consulting firm, not to be confused with CLA Estate Services, Inc.
