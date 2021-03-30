Electric firm spending $25M on Georgia warehouse, hiring 120

A company that makes and sells electrical components will invest more than $25 million to create a distribution center in suburban Atlanta, hiring 120.

Los Angeles-based Feit Electric said Tuesday that it has purchased a 270,000 square-foot (25,000 square-meter) warehouse in McDonough. President Alan Feit said the company chose the location because it plans to import more than 5,000 shipping containers of electrical components through the Port of Savannah each year.

The move is driven by expansion in the company's automated home control and LED lighting businesses, Feit said, plus a need for flexible customer delivery options.

Feit could claim various tax breaks, including an income tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $1,750 per job from state income taxes for five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 per year. That could be worth more than $1 million, although Feit could get more by claiming additional tax credits for using a Georgia port. No local property tax breaks are expected, said Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson Marie Gordon.

Privately-held Feit Electric sells its products through retailers including Home Depot, Lowe's, Costco and Ace Hardware.