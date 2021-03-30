Business

Granite Construction: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

WATSONVILLE, Calif.

Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Watsonville, California-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $945.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $145.1 million, or $3.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.56 billion.

Granite Construction shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service