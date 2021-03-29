Los Angeles police say man fatally shot by officers had gun

Police officers fatally shot an armed man during a foot chase near downtown Los Angeles early Monday, a department spokesman said.

The man appeared to be 30 to 40 years old and African American, said Sgt. Bruce Borihanh.

Borihanh did not have any immediate information on why the officers attempted to stop the man around 3:50 a.m.

“During that investigation a suspect who was on foot ran from the officers, resulting in a foot pursuit,” Borihanh said.

“As the officers approached this individual he produced a firearm, resulted in an officer-involved shooting,” Borihanh said. “The suspect was struck by gunfire and he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. There is a firearm that was recovered at the scene.”

The officers were not injured, he said.