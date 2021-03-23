Mississippi governor nominates new banking commissioner

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday that he is nominating a regulator with almost 20 years of experience to be the state commissioner of banking and consumer finance.

Rhoshunda Kelly of Madison will need to be confirmed by the state Senate. She has been interim commissioner at the state Department of Banking and Consumer Finance since July.

“Her experience and dedication to the department will be an asset to the industry as well as the citizens who utilize the services of state-chartered banks and credit unions across Mississippi,” Reeves said in a news release.

Kelly earned a business degree with a concentration in banking and finance from Mississippi State University. She was a field examiner from 2001 to 2011, assessing the soundness of state-chartered banks. She became a review examiner in 2012 and was promoted to director of bank supervision in 2013.

Kelly was appointed deputy commissioner in 2014 and was responsible for oversight of the banking, mortgage, consumer finance, administration, legal and information technology divisions. She also ensured coordination between state and federal regulators.

In the news release Tuesday, Kelly thanked Reeves for the nomination as commissioner.

“Mississippi has a vibrant financial ecosystem of banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, and consumer finance industries. ... Our bankers and consumer finance industries are committed to serving their customers and promoting economic growth in their communities," Kelly said. "I look forward to building on the growth and success of Mississippi’s financial sector and enhancing the regulatory partnership with the industry.”

Kelly serves on the board of directors for the Conference of State Bank Supervisors.