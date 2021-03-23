Chemical site cleanup on Maine river to cost more than $180M

A settlement that is pending approval from a federal judge would require the former owner of a shuttered chemical plant in Maine to spend more than $180 million to clean up mercury contamination.

The settlement concerns the HoltraChem Manufacturing plant on the Penobscot River that has been the subject of legal conflicts for more than two decades. HoltraChem owner Mallinckrodt, LLC of St. Louis, Missouri, would deposit $187 million into a trust fund to pay for the cleanup, and could end up adding up to $80 million more, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The Orrington plant operated from 1967 to 2000. HoltraChem filed for bankruptcy and shut down in 2000. A federal judge ruled in 2015 that Mallinckrodt was largely responsible for the cleanup of the river.

One study found that six to 12 tons of mercury were discharged from the plant into the river in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Activist groups that sued Mallinckrodt and attorneys for Mallinckrodt both described the settlement as fair, the Bangor Daily News reported on Tuesday.